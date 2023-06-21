Do you know us?

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - The Wallace police department needs your help identifying two men they say stole someone’s bank card and went on a shopping spree.

Police said they believe the men were driving a two-door Chrysler PT Cruiser convertible.

If you have any information or know the identity of either individual, Wallace police would like to hear from you. You can reach them at 910-285-2126 or by emailing policeinfo@wallacenc.gov

