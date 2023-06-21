Do you know us?

Advertise With Us
Wallace police say the two men in the picture stole a bank card and went on a recent shopping spree.(Wallace police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - The Wallace police department needs your help identifying two men they say stole someone’s bank card and went on a shopping spree.

Police said they believe the men were driving a two-door Chrysler PT Cruiser convertible.

Police believe the men left in a two-door Chrysler PT Cruiser convertible.(Wallace PD)

If you have any information or know the identity of either individual, Wallace police would like to hear from you. You can reach them at 910-285-2126 or by emailing policeinfo@wallacenc.gov

