Dangerous Winterville intersection becomes all-way stop.

Laurie Ellis Rd
Laurie Ellis Rd(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Department of Transportation is converting an intersection in Winterville into an all-way stop to reduce the risk of crashes

The NCDOT plans to make the change to the intersection of Mill Street or where old NC-11 meets Laurie Ellis Road.

Currently, drivers on Mill Street do not stop.

The changes were scheduled to take effect today.

The NCDOT says it conducted a study that found during a five-year period, there were 13 crashes with injuries at the intersection.

