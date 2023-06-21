Coastal Carolina expands service to six daily flights

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - American Airlines is expanding options available to Eastern Carolina travelers through Coastal Carolina Regional Airport.

The airport announced that beginning in July it will have six daily flight options that connect through Charlotte to destinations all around the world.

This change is to represent new flight availability through American Airlines, according to EWN. They encourage travelers to take advantage of the early booking option ahead of an already busy summer season.

“As residents continue to choose to fly local through EWN, airlines use that as an indicator for future demand from the community. Recent performance indicates that residents do indeed want to fly local through EWN and American is responding,” said Airport Director Andrew Shorter. “Coastal Carolina Regional Airport thanks our community for using their local airport connection and helping us to grow one passenger at a time.”

This increase in flights will be in addition to the direct weekly summer service to and from Washington D.C. that began on June 3rd.

