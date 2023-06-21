City of Greenville hosts ribbon cutting for new fire station

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina city here will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new fire station.

The City of Greenville’s newest fire and rescue facility will be up and running soon as the city’s seventh fire station.

The new station is on Bayswater Road, just off of fire tower road near the old fire tower.

City officials say that the station is state of the art and will cut response times to the fastest growing parts of the city.

Officials say the 14,000 square foot station will enhance training and provide a safer environment for fire and rescue staff.

The station includes seven private bedrooms with individual employee beds.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will happen Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. and the city will host a community open house for the public this Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

