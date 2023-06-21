Advertise With Us
Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament issues video statement on decision to disqualify Sensation’s catch

“The Sensation, their situation specifically happened while they were fighting the fish.”
Big Rock officials look at the marlin boated by fishing boat Sensation on the final evening of...
Big Rock officials look at the marlin boated by fishing boat Sensation on the final evening of weigh ins for the 2023 Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament made a video statement to give its side on the decision to disqualify Sensation’s catch on Saturday night.

Sensation brought in what would have been the winning Blue Marlin unofficially weighing 619.4 pounds. Their fish was deemed to be mutilated and thus was disqualified. The IGFA rule book says that any mutilation of the fish, prior to landing or boating the catch, caused by sharks, other fish, mammals, or propellers that remove or penetrate the flesh is a disqualification. The tournament cited this mutilation happened while the Sensation was fighting the fish. Where many have compared it to Top Dog which had mutilation occur while boating the fish.

Sushi was deemed the winner due to the disqualification for its 484.5 pound catch on Friday.

Though the ruling is still in the air, crewmembers of sushi are still glad to accept their victory.

“They got lawyers, and stuff. We’ll just see where it goes from here. But we won it,” says Sushi fisherman Chad Kendrick, “By Big Rock standards we won the Big Rock. 65th annual Big Rock Tournament. Sushi and the team, we won it.”

