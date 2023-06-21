Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Alito accused of ethics violation by not reporting flight aboard billionaire’s private jet

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defended his decision to fly on a billionaire's jet.
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defended his decision to fly on a billionaire's jet.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A ProPublica investigative piece accuses Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito of an ethics impropriety in 2008.

It said he rode on the private jet of billionaire Paul Singer to a luxury fishing trip.

ProPublica said Alito didn’t report the vacation, and Singer’s hedge fund later came before the court at least 10 times.

Alito’s response is in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that actually came out before the investigative piece.

He said he was just filling an empty seat on the jet, so he thought his travel wouldn’t cost Singer extra.

Alito said he stayed at a lodge for free but didn’t believe he had to report that at the time.

The justice wrote that he’s barely spoken with Singer over the years.

According to ProPublica, the billionaire’s spokesperson said the two never discussed Singer’s business interests.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Rock officials look over the marlin boated by fishing boat Sensation on the final evening...
Sensation owner officially protests Big Rock results, retains attorney
Mark Thompson
West Carteret High School teacher/coach suspended following secret peeping charge by police
Damien Lovett
Victim says dead father shot at gunmen during Greenville mass shooting
Sights and Sounds from New Bern and East Duplin state football titles
New Bern 4A state champion head football coach Torrey Nowell has resigned
Dechawn Edwards
Armed road rage leads to police chase in Kinston

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Pockets of heavy rain Wednesday; Isolated flooding possible
Tropical Storm Bret is set to batter the Caribbean as a strong tropical storm near hurricane...
Eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding as Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger
Thumbnail for Tropical Storm Bret
Latest from the tropics: Tropical Storm Bret continues to slowly strengthen
New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated...
Once wrongly imprisoned for notorious rape, member of ‘Central Park Five’ is running for office