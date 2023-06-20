Vehicle sales return to pre-pandemic levels

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Car dealerships experienced slow production which led to backlog during the pandemic.

Dealerships did not know the type of effect the pandemic would have on their dealership. However, they said they continued to do their best

“It put a little damper on us and from a customer service side,” said Brown. “It was hard to serve the customer in that fashion with the constraints we had.”

Dealerships in Jacksonville listed reasons how they struggled during the pandemic, but the main one was finding drivers.

“We had a couple of different factors,” said Lethbridge. “We were having a hard time finding drivers and stuff like that, so a combination of things slowed down production.”

The pandemic made it difficult for dealerships to receive inventory, which made it harder for salespeople to sell cars.

“We used to be a 150-200 car store,” said Ashley Lethbridge, a salesperson at a Jacksonville dealership. “We got down to 5 to 10 cars between new and preowned, so it was slim pickings.”

Brown told WITN that his previous background prepared him for the pandemic. “My military background because I’ve seen rough times here and there, so this is no different. It is a rough time people are going through, but we are not afraid of a challenge and that was a big challenge for everybody.”

Since the pandemic has been lifted, dealerships now see their lots and showrooms filled with inventory.

“Now, we are back to business as normal,” said Brown. “We’ve seen inventory levels get up. During the pandemic, we were roughly running a 20-day supply of inventory and now we are back to a 90 to 100-day supply.”

Brown told WITN that his dealership did not want to change the marketing model during the pandemic and continues to put his customers first.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.