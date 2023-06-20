Advertise With Us
UPDATE: Two home when Beaufort County house fire started

Crews battle fire at Beaufort County home
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway into a fire that destroyed a Beaufort County home on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters first responded to the call of a home on fire at 1807 Creek Rd in Bath shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Two people were home when the fire started. They told 911 dispatchers flames were coming from the attic, according to Beaufort County Emergency Services.

The first fire crews to arrive at the home reported that the second story was fully involved with flames.

Multiple crews, including the county sheriff’s office, four fire departments, and county emergency services responded to the fire.

According to Beaufort County Emergency Services, no injuries were reported and investigators are working to determine how the fire started.

