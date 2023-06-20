Advertise With Us
Sensation owner officially protests Big Rock results, retains attorney

Big Rock officials look over the marlin boated by fishing boat Sensation on the final evening of weigh ins for the 2023 Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The fishing boat Sensation isn’t just going to take a disqualification and sail away.

The owners of the Beaufort-based fishing boat Sensation have officially protested the results of the 2023 Big Rock Fishing Tournament that was held in Morehead City last week.

The protest puts all of the finishing positions and prize money on hold until the protest is resolved.

The crew of Sensation hauled in the last - and at 619.4 pounds, the largest - blue marlin of this year’s tournament, as well as the only one to exceed the 500-pound mark to be eligible for the Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of over $739,500.

A win for the crew would have meant a total $3.5 million payday, and a spot in the history books as a winner at Big Rock.

Boat owner Ashley Bleau says all of that came to a halt when officials disqualified Sensation’s fish after two shark bites were found on it.

The IGFA rule book says that any mutilation of the fish, prior to landing or boating the catch, caused by sharks, other fish, mammals, or propellers that remove or penetrate the flesh is a disqualification.

Big Rock organizers officially disqualified Sensation on Sunday, naming the fishing boat Sushi the 2023 winner with its 484.5-pounder that it boated on Friday.

Bleau, who was on board Sensation when the 619.4-pound fish was boated, says the rule being used to disqualify his boat is not applied uniformly. He also noted that Big Rock is not an IGFA tournament, so it does not have to follow all of the IGFA rules, and he believes the rules it does follow are done so arbitrarily.

Both Bleau and Sensation boat Captain Greg McCoy has pointed to past fish that they say were mutilated as well.

One of those fish is the 2019 winner of the Big Rock tournament, a 914-pound fish boated by Top Dog that year showed heavy damage when it was weighed and declared the winner.

Officials say that the 2019 fish was damaged by the boat after it was boated, but McCoy has said in interviews that he saw bite marks in that fish too.

In addition to formally protesting the results, Bleau has also retained the Wheatley Law Group in Beaufort.

Bleau said if Sensation’s disqualification is not overturned in the protest process, he will then take his argument to the courts.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

