Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Unsettled rainy week ahead

First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday evening and Wednesday - Locally heavy downpours possible
Russell James WITN
Russell James WITN(WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds will stick around through tonight as we hit a low of 70F. A slow moving upper low will meander to our west through midweek before finally lifting north and east by the weekend. This will bring unsettled weather with temperatures lingering near or below seasonal averages for this time of year but warming back up toward the end of the week.

Forecast still on track for a wet week. A cutoff low situated over portions of Ohio Valley continues to spin around to the west of the viewing area through Thursday night. The associated surface low should be over the Georgia and South Carolina states Tuesday night with a warm front extending northeastward to the Eastern NC coast.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Bret and currently monitoring a tropical wave (Invest 93-L) that has a 40% chance of potentially becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, and a 50% chance over the next seven days. If the system develops, the next name on the list is Cindy.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

