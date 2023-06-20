Advertise With Us
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots total $700 million

Powerball $400 million jackpot, Mega Millions $300 million jackpot
Powerball $400 million jackpot, Mega Millions $300 million jackpot(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s two popular lotteries are edging closer to $1 billion.

After several weeks of no winner, both Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have grown to a large sum.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is valued at $300 million and the Powerball jackpot is $400 million.

“For fans of Powerball and Mega Millions, it doesn’t get more exciting than having both jackpots rolling at the same time,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Just remember it only takes one lucky ticket to win so play smart. Good luck to all our players.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

