Police release names of people involved in Greenville mass shooting

Multiple people were shot just before midnight on Sunday in Greenville. One person was killed...
Multiple people were shot just before midnight on Sunday in Greenville. One person was killed in the shooting.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police on Tuesday released most of the names of those involved in a mass shooting late Sunday night in Greenville.

Police confirm that Damien Lovett was killed by the gunfire on West 6th Street just before midnight. Family members released the 45-year-old man’s name to WITN on Monday.

Five other people were wounded by the gunfire. Police said four of those five victims remain hospitalized, though their injuries do not appear life-threatening.

  • Shareef Watson, 26
  • William Knight, 64
  • Kniphon Knight, 24
  • Dallas Langley, 26
  • A 15-year-old girl (name withheld due to age)

Police said all of the people injured were actively involved in a fight that led to the shooting. They said evidence suggests multiple people fired guns and that detectives have developed persons of interest in the shooting.

