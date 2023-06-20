Non-profit makes cross-country road trip to prepare cities for EV.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A nonprofit that helps cities get ready for a boom in electric vehicle sales, made a pit stop here in Eastern Carolina.

“I’ve seen municipalities really see that they may not be EV ready; they are ready to plan for it, and they’re ready to look at the different areas they need to develop to start moving towards EV adoption,” said Live Green Network Director, Daphne Dixon.

Dixon is making her second coast-to-coast road trip throughout the month of June.

“In 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 years, that’s going to be the main vehicle that when people wanna buy a new car, it’s gonna be an electric vehicle,” said Dixon.

She stopped here in the East to see how the area’s doing, and while she said there has been a lot of progress, there’s still work to do.

“As we move forward, it’s going to be very important for the site hosts to make sure that these chargers have cover because when you’re out there, whether it’s raining or you’re in the blazing sun, covers gonna be very important,” said Dixon.

But that’s not all.

“A lot of these charging stations don’t feel safe because if it’s later in the evening and it’s winter, and it’s dark, they’re not really well lit so zoning regulations can regulate lighting, so charging stations can be safer,” said Dixon.

ECU officials say they are trying to get ahead of the curve.

“we’ve got plans to try to submit another application to try and get three more utilizing those grant funds, but we defiantly have plans to just continue installing electric vehicle charging stations,” said Chad Carwein, ECU Sustainability Manager.

A North Carolina Clean Transportation specialist said while they aren’t quite meeting some of their charge goals, they’re on their way.

“There’s a lot of money being thrown at the situation now it’s just about buying them, but I think we’ll get there in about 5 to 7 years,” said Alrik Lunsford, the Clean Transportation specialist.

Dixon also says she was happy to see there’s a fast charger in Kinston that helped her get to her next stop in less time.

