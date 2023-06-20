NHC 5 AM Update: Tropical Storm Bret maintaining 40 mph winds

Bret is expected to move into the Caribbean Sea over the weekend (Jim Howard)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 5:00 AM Tuesday advisory, Tropical Storm Bret was maintaining sustained winds around 40 mph, with gusts to 50 mph.

Tropical Storm Bret’s forward motion remains westward at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Bret is forecast to progress westward over the next few days or so and is forecast to intensify to a minimal Category One hurricane by Wednesday night. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center projects that Bret may lose hurricane status by the weekend, as it encounters wind shear and drier air on it’s approach to the Caribbean.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and Hispanola should closely monitor the progression of this storm.

