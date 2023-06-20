Advertise With Us
NHC 5 AM Update: Tropical Storm Bret maintaining 40 mph winds

Tropical Storm Bret still forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches the Leeward Islands late week
Bret has sustained winds at 40 mph
Bret has sustained winds at 40 mph
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Bret is expected to move into the Caribbean Sea over the weekend
Bret is expected to move into the Caribbean Sea over the weekend(Jim Howard)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 5:00 AM Tuesday advisory, Tropical Storm Bret was maintaining sustained winds around 40 mph, with gusts to 50 mph.

Tropical Storm Bret’s forward motion remains westward at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Bret is forecast to progress westward over the next few days or so and is forecast to intensify to a minimal Category One hurricane by Wednesday night. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center projects that Bret may lose hurricane status by the weekend, as it encounters wind shear and drier air on it’s approach to the Caribbean.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and Hispanola should closely monitor the progression of this storm.

Stay tuned to WITN, WITN.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information. Also be sure to pick up the 2023 WITN Hurricane Survival Guide at participating stores.

