NHC 11 PM Update: Tropical Storm Bret remains a tropical storm with little change in strength

No change in strength since the 5 pm advisory. (WITN Weather)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11:00 PM advisory, Tropical Storm Bret remains with maximum sustained winds around 40 mph. Although the winds and pressure have not changed, the wind gusts in the storm have increased to 50 mph.

Tropical Storm Bret’s forward motion has slowed a bit, now moving towards the west at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Bret is forecast to progress westward over the next few days or so and is forecast to intensify to a minimal Category One hurricane by Wednesday night. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center projects that Bret may lose hurricane status by the weekend, as it encounters wind shear and drier air on it’s approach to the Caribbean.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and Hispanola should closely monitor the progression of this storm.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and Hispanola should closely monitor the progression of this storm.

