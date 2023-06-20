New Bern 4A state champion head football coach Torrey Nowell has resigned

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern head football coach Torrey Nowell has resigned effective June 30th according to officials at Craven County Schools.

Nowell just led the Bears to the state 4A championship this season. They went undefeated 16-0.

Craven County Schools has posted the head football coach and teacher position open on their website.

We will share more information as it is available.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.