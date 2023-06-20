Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Missing Edenton woman last seen in Roper

Kathern Rhines
Kathern Rhines(Edenton police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Kathern Rhines was last seen Saturday at a baby shower in Roper.

Edenton police said her 2006 Dodge Charger, with North Carolina tag KET-2310, was seen going west on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue on Sunday around 12:45 a.m.

If anyone has information on the missing 28-year-old Rhines, police ask that you call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Rock officials look over the marlin boated by fishing boat Sensation on the final evening...
Sensation owner officially protests Big Rock results, retains attorney
Multiple people were shot just before midnight on Sunday in Greenville. One person was killed...
UPDATE: Family identifies man killed in Greenville mass shooting
Lorale Condolia Watson charged in Rocky Mount armed robbery
Woman charged in Rocky Mount armed robbery
The blue marlin brought in by Sensation unofficially weighs 619-lbs but its eligibility is in...
BIG ROCK: Sensation’s +600-lbs marlin disqualified, Sushi wins tournament
The National Park Service said that the "Carol-ina" ran aground on the Cape Hatteras National...
Boat runs aground on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Latest News

Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Green Swamp Game Lands wildfire now estimated at over 15,000 acres, fire 52% contained as of Monday
Dechawn Edwards
Armed road rage leads to police chase in Kinston
A Beaufort County home was completely destroyed by a fire. Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Two home when Beaufort County house fire started
Bret has sustained winds at 40 mph
NHC 5 AM Update: Tropical Storm Bret maintaining 40 mph winds