Missing Edenton woman last seen in Roper

EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Kathern Rhines was last seen Saturday at a baby shower in Roper.

Edenton police said her 2006 Dodge Charger, with North Carolina tag KET-2310, was seen going west on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue on Sunday around 12:45 a.m.

If anyone has information on the missing 28-year-old Rhines, police ask that you call 911 immediately.

