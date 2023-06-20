Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Maynard Children’s Hospital celebrates 10 year anniversary

Maynard Children's Hospital celebrates 10 years
Maynard Children's Hospital celebrates 10 years(ECU Health)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina medical foundation is celebrating a milestone on Tuesday.

The ECU Health Foundation will host a 10-year anniversary celebration for the opening of the James and Connie Maynard Children’s hospital.

The hospital specializes in helping kids in the Eastern Carolina region with their medical needs.

The event will take place on Tuesday afternoon at the children’s hospital between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m., with remarks beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people were shot just before midnight on Sunday in Greenville. One person was killed...
UPDATE: Family identifies man killed in Greenville mass shooting
Big Rock officials look over the marlin boated by fishing boat Sensation on the final evening...
Sensation owner officially protests Big Rock results, retains attorney
Lorale Condolia Watson charged in Rocky Mount armed robbery
Woman charged in Rocky Mount armed robbery
The blue marlin brought in by Sensation unofficially weighs 619-lbs but its eligibility is in...
BIG ROCK: Sensation’s +600-lbs marlin disqualified, Sushi wins tournament
The National Park Service said that the "Carol-ina" ran aground on the Cape Hatteras National...
Boat runs aground on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Wet days ahead; Tracking Bret in the deep Atlantic
Crews change intersection into an all-way stop in Winterville
Rainfall totals are expected to surpass 1" in under 24 hours in parts of Eastern NC. This could...
First Alert Weather Day: Periods of heavy rainfall likely over the next several days
Bret has sustained winds at 40 mph
NHC 5 AM Update: Tropical Storm Bret maintaining 40 mph winds