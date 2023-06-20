Maynard Children’s Hospital celebrates 10 year anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina medical foundation is celebrating a milestone on Tuesday.

The ECU Health Foundation will host a 10-year anniversary celebration for the opening of the James and Connie Maynard Children’s hospital.

The hospital specializes in helping kids in the Eastern Carolina region with their medical needs.

The event will take place on Tuesday afternoon at the children’s hospital between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m., with remarks beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.