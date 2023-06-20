Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Man wins $1.2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at work, lottery officials say

A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.
A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.(North Carolina Lottery)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina hit a $2 million jackpot after risking just $20 on a scratch-off ticket, according to lottery officials.

The North Carolina Lottery said Hyeon Jung bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Green Street Grocery in High Point where he works as an employee.

When Jung returned to the store Friday to collect his prize, he had the option of taking it as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

Ung chose the lump-sum $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Rock officials look over the marlin boated by fishing boat Sensation on the final evening...
Sensation owner officially protests Big Rock results, retains attorney
Multiple people were shot just before midnight on Sunday in Greenville. One person was killed...
UPDATE: Family identifies man killed in Greenville mass shooting
Lorale Condolia Watson charged in Rocky Mount armed robbery
Woman charged in Rocky Mount armed robbery
The blue marlin brought in by Sensation unofficially weighs 619-lbs but its eligibility is in...
BIG ROCK: Sensation’s +600-lbs marlin disqualified, Sushi wins tournament
The National Park Service said that the "Carol-ina" ran aground on the Cape Hatteras National...
Boat runs aground on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Latest News

FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an...
Governor: I-95 traffic to resume this weekend with interim fix; permanent repair to follow
Idaho State Police confirmed the man suspected of shooting four people to death was a neighbor.
Idaho man charged with 4 counts of murder in shooting deaths of his neighbors, including one minor
Jeffery Bland
Greenville man reported missing
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is shown at the...
Deputy at Parkland shooting would have seen bodies if he opened door, officer testifies