Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Wet days ahead; Tracking Bret in the deep Atlantic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A slow moving upper low will meander to our west through late week before finally lifting north and east by the weekend. This will bring plenty of rain to eastern NC with temperatures lingering near or below seasonal averages for this time of year but warming back up toward the end of the week.

Rainfall totals from Tuesday through Thursday will likely range from around 2.0″ inland to 4.0″ closer to the coast. Locally higher totals will be possible, especially east of highway 17. Pockets of flooding may develop late Tuesday night through Wednesday with some of the heavier downpours. Tuesday night through Wednesday we’ll be in First Alert Weather Status with the chance for isolated flooding along creeks, streams and in low lying areas.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Bret in the south central Atlantic and currently monitoring a tropical wave in the deep Atlantic that has a 60% chance of potentially becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, and a 70% chance over the next seven days. If the system develops, the next name on the list is Cindy.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.