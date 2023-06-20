Advertise With Us
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Wet days ahead; Tracking Bret in the deep Atlantic

First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday night and Wednesday - Locally heavy downpours possible
First Alert Forecast June 20 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A slow moving upper low will meander to our west through late week before finally lifting north and east by the weekend. This will bring plenty of rain to eastern NC with temperatures lingering near or below seasonal averages for this time of year but warming back up toward the end of the week.

Rainfall totals from Tuesday through Thursday will likely range from around 2.0″ inland to 4.0″ closer to the coast. Locally higher totals will be possible, especially east of highway 17. Pockets of flooding may develop late Tuesday night through Wednesday with some of the heavier downpours. Tuesday night through Wednesday we’ll be in First Alert Weather Status with the chance for isolated flooding along creeks, streams and in low lying areas.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Bret in the south central Atlantic and currently monitoring a tropical wave in the deep Atlantic that has a 60% chance of potentially becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, and a 70% chance over the next seven days. If the system develops, the next name on the list is Cindy.

