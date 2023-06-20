Greenville set to open new fire station

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s newest fire and rescue facility is signing on for duty this week as the city’s seventh fire station - in full view of the historic fire tower.

The new station is on Bayswater Road which is off of Fire Tower Road near the old fire tower.

According to city officials, the new station is state-of-the-art and will cut response times to one of the fastest-growing areas of the city.

Officials say the new station features 14,000 square feet of modern design that will enhance training and provide a safer environment for Fire and Rescue staff. The apparatus bay of the new station includes three drive-through lanes and a 25-person training room.

The station also includes seven private bedrooms with individual employee beds.

The city is holding a community open house for the public this Saturday from 12:00 - 3:00 pm at 4170 Bayswater Road.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.