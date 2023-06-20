Greenville man reported missing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police hope you can help them find a man who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Jeffery Bland was last seen on June 4th leaving the family home on West Dudley Street to donate plasma.

The 56-year-old man was driving a black Mercedes Benz GLA 250 with Virginia tags URU-9627.

The man was reported missing last Wednesday, police said.

He has had some recent medical issues and hospitalizations and police said Bland was possibly last seen in the Durham area.

If you have information on Bland, you should call Greenville police at 252-329-4300.

