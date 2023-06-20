Former ECU ace Williams to make MLB debut Wednesday for Cleveland
Debut is Wednesday at 7:10 PM against Oakland
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Cleveland Guardians have called up former East Carolina University ace pitcher Gavin Williams to their Major League Roster.
He will make is MLB debut on Wednesday night against the Oakland A’s. First pitch is slated for 7:10 PM.
Williams has been nasty in AAA going 4-2 in 12 starts. Gavin has a 2.39 earned run average for Columbus AAA. He has thrown 60.1 innings with 81 strikeouts and a 0.98 WHIP.
