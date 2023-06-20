Former ECU ace Williams to make MLB debut Wednesday for Cleveland

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Cleveland Guardians have called up former East Carolina University ace pitcher Gavin Williams to their Major League Roster.

The #Guardians are promoting 23-year-old RHP prospect Gavin Williams to make his MLB debut on Wednesday vs the A's. He is currently with the team in Cleveland. — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 20, 2023

He will make is MLB debut on Wednesday night against the Oakland A’s. First pitch is slated for 7:10 PM.

Williams has been nasty in AAA going 4-2 in 12 starts. Gavin has a 2.39 earned run average for Columbus AAA. He has thrown 60.1 innings with 81 strikeouts and a 0.98 WHIP.

