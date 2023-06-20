Advertise With Us
Former ECU ace Williams to make MLB debut Wednesday for Cleveland

Debut is Wednesday at 7:10 PM against Oakland
East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams throws against Vanderbilt during the first inning of an...
East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams throws against Vanderbilt during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Cleveland Guardians have called up former East Carolina University ace pitcher Gavin Williams to their Major League Roster.

He will make is MLB debut on Wednesday night against the Oakland A’s. First pitch is slated for 7:10 PM.

Williams has been nasty in AAA going 4-2 in 12 starts. Gavin has a 2.39 earned run average for Columbus AAA. He has thrown 60.1 innings with 81 strikeouts and a 0.98 WHIP.

