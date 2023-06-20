Farmville residents take part in town’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -People sang in unison Monday afternoon in Farmville as they all belted out beautiful African American spirituals in honor of Juneteenth.

The small town of just over 4,500 has been working to put together its own unique celebration since 2021, and finally got the chance to do so.

For its first ever Juneteenth celebration, people like Lynda King reflected on the African American journey since freedom came in 1865.

“Acknowledging our past, which guides us in our future,” King said. “It means to me, acknowledging where we come from but let’s not stay where we come from.”

Congressman Don Davis was seen at the podium, and he even got down on the dance floor paying tribute to his community and his ancestors.

“This is home for me, I just love being here with the community,” Davis said. “People just let their hair down, enjoying themselves. What a time, Juneteenth in Eastern North Carolina.”

Many immersed themselves in the rich African American history around the festival, however some just wanted to cut a rug like they did back in the day.

“It took me back to 1968, when I could party,” said Lindborg Tavt, Farmville resident.

This was just one of several cities in the east to participate in Juneteenth celebrations. Some of the other areas included Craven County, and Onslow County.

