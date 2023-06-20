Advertise With Us
Crews change intersection into an all-way stop in Winterville

(File Image)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Department of Transportation is converting an intersection in Winterville into an all-way stop to reduce the risk of crashes on Tuesday.

The NCDOT plans to make the change to the intersection of Mill Street or where Old NC-11 meets Laurie Ellis Road.

Currently drivers on Mill Street do not stop.

Weather permitting, the change is scheduled for the morning.

The NCDOT says it conducted a study that found during a five-year period, there were 13 crashes with injuries at the intersection.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

