Ben Crump to file motion for public release of footage in death of James Lanier

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - The shooting death of a Wallace man by police has gained the attention of a nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney.

Ben Crump announced Tuesday that he would join attorney Dawn Blagrove with Emancipate NC at a 1:00 pm press conference on Wednesday to demand that police release the footage in the death of James Lanier.

Lanier was killed by Wallace police in the parking lot of the Express Mini Mart on North Norwood Street around 11:00 p.m. on February 24th. According to his family, he was unarmed and suffering from a mental health crisis at the time.

The owner of the store told WITN at the time that his employees said the 34-year-old Lanier came into the store naked and was bothering customers. After police arrived, the owner said Lanier charged at the officer who first tased the man. The owner said the employee told him they then heard three shots.

No footage from the incident has been released to the public by police.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.