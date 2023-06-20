Advertise With Us
Beaufort County discusses plans for funds from opioid settlements

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A discussion will be held in one Eastern Carolina County focused on funds gained from an opioid settlement.

Beaufort County Health officials are hosting an event to explain the county’s plan for the funds it is receiving from nationwide opioid settlements.

County residents and local government officials are encouraged to attend.

The discussion will take place at 9:30 Tuesday morning in building 10 conference room on the Beaufort Community College campus.

