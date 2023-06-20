Armed road rage leads to police chase in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A road rage case in one Eastern Carolina city leads to police chase.

Kinston Police say officers tried to stop 31-year-old Dechawn Edwards of Wilson during a traffic stop.

Officials say Edwards refused to cooperate with them and proceeded to drive off.

Edwards eventually came to stop, and officers arrested him.

During his arrest, police searched his vehicle and found a concealed firearm in his vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with flee elude with a motor vehicle, three counts of felony assault on Law Enforcement, three counts of resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying concealed gun, and damaged to personal property.

He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail.

He also had unrelated warrants for felony flee elude and probation violations.

WITN is working to find out where the police chase happened and what led to the chase.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.