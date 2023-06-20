Advertise With Us
4 thoroughbred horses die in trailer fire, officials say

When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.(Bardstown Fire Department)
By Julia Huffman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – Four thoroughbred horses died in a trailer fire in Kentucky on Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The Bardstown Fire Department said they responded to a report of a horse trailer on fire on a roadway.

When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.

Bluegrass Parkway was shut down for about an hour while crews battled the fire.

Eight horses in total were inside the trailer, and the employees of the hauling company driving the trailer were able to get four of the horses out to safety before fire crews arrived.

Sadly, the other four horses did not make it.

The thoroughbreds that died had an estimated value of $750,000, the fire department said.

Investigators are still looking into how the fire started.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

