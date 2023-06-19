Woman charged in Rocky Mount armed robbery

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a robbery call at the Speedway on 1493 N. Wesleyan Blvd at 12:11 this morning.

The suspect, 33-year-old Lorale Condolia Watson entered the store, waved a firearm, and demanded money.

Responding officers found Watson in a field behind the Speedway with stolen property from the store.

Watson was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest, and was issued a $50,000 secured bond and is in custody at the Nash County Jail.

