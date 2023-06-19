West Carteret’s Collins wins national high jump title

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - West Carteret junior Tyler Collins capped off an amazing track and field season with a championship in the high jump at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championship meet this weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Collins cleared 5 feet 10 inches to win the title. In the event, Collins won the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state 3A championship and the 3A east regional title earlier this spring. She set a school and personal record in the first meet of outdoor season clearing 5 feet 11 inches.

We recently featured Tyler in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight segment:

She is highly sought after by Division I track and field programs.

