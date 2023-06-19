Advertise With Us
Ways to save on summer energy bills

Research the LIHEAP program if you need help paying power bills
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — Electricity prices for the average consumer rose by nearly 6% in the past 12 months, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Stastics (BLS) data.

A-Plan Insurance created a list of the top tips for saving energy at home to help consumers protect their wallet:

Gas bill

  • Install a smart thermostat to keep a tight control on thermostat use
  • Consider lowing the temperature of water heaters

Electricity bill

  • Turn off or unplug nonactive/unused appliances
  • Turn off lights in empty rooms
  • Hang laundry to dry, rather than using a tumble dryer in the summer months

Water bill

  • Replace your shower heads to significantly reduce water consumption
  • Use dishwashers over sink washes to use less water
  • Take showers instead of baths
  • Fix any leaks right away

For more energy saving tips, download this free guide from Energy.gov.

If you or someone you know needs help paying energy bills, you may be eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

