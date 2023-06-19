Advertise With Us
UPDATE: Pamlico County stable fire being investigated as homicide and arson

SBI investigating fatal fire at Red Fox Stables in Pamlico County
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials continue to investigate a fire at an Eastern Carolina horse stable that killed a person on the second Monday in June.

Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says two animals and a person were found dead inside the Fulcher’s Red Fox Stables after first responders put out a fire burning the building on June 12.

Officials say a donkey and a horse are the two animals that were killed. As for the name of the person killed, officials say the medical examiner is still working to identify the remains.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation along with other agencies say the fire is being investigated as arson and homicide. New details say that two employees who escaped the fire spoke with first responders at the farm, telling them they believed another person was inside the stable.

Sheriff Chris Davis said the back of the stables had an apartment that was attached.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at 252-745-3101.

