Tropical Depression Three forms in Atlantic Ocean

Could possible be called Hurricane Bret if the system upgradees
TROPICAL DEPRESSION THREE (6.18.2023)(WITN)
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Depression Three has officially formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

It’s currently located east of the Southern Windward Islands.

The Tropical Depression’s current maximum sustained winds are near 35-mph with higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center says that this Tropical Depression is forecasted to strengthen and become a hurricane in a few days.

Should that happen, this system will be called Hurricane Bret.

