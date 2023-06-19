Tropical Depression Three forms in Atlantic Ocean

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Depression Three has officially formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

It’s currently located east of the Southern Windward Islands.

The Tropical Depression’s current maximum sustained winds are near 35-mph with higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center says that this Tropical Depression is forecasted to strengthen and become a hurricane in a few days.

Should that happen, this system will be called Hurricane Bret.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.