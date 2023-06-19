Advertise With Us
State House Speaker, Tim Moore being sued

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore is now being sued by a former Apex town council member for alienation of affection.

WRAL, the NBC station in Raleigh, reports that Scott Lassiter, an assistant principal for the Wake County Public School System filed a lawsuit against Tim Moore yesterday.

He claims that Moore had a relationship with his wife for more than three years resulting in the destruction of his marriage.

In the lawsuit, Lassiter also claims that “Moore used his position as one of the most powerful elected officials in north carolina to entice his wife, Jamie Liles Lassiter, a mid-level employee of the state government to participate in an illicit relationship with him”-- end quote.

In a statement to WRAL, Moore described the lawsuit as “Baseless.”

Lassiter is seeking in excess of $25,000 in damages.

