Police seek prison escapee

William Cooper
William Cooper(NCDPS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WITN) - State and local police are searching for a man they say escaped from a minimum security prison Monday afternoon.

According to the State Department of Public Safety, 46-year-old William Cooper escaped from Orange Correctional Center in Hillsborough, which officials described as a minimum custody prison.

Prison officials said that they discovered that Cooper was missing during a 6:00 am morning headcount.

Cooper was serving a three-year sentence for a January larceny conviction in Alamance County and a probation revocation and was scheduled to be released on Dec 17, 2024.

Cooper is six foot tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes and is heavily tattooed. The word “WICKED” is tattooed across his neck.

Anyone with information about the location of William Cooper is asked to contact the Orange Correctional Institution at 919-732-9301, or call 9-1-1.

