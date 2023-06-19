Advertise With Us
One person dead in two-vehicle crash in Rocky Mount

Fatal car crash in Rocky Mount
Fatal car crash in Rocky Mount(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One woman died in a crash in Rocky Mount early this morning around 2:24 a.m.

Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 3000 block of South Church Street in reference to an accident with injury call.

Upon arrival, officers say the two-vehicle crash involved five people and left 42-year-old Linda Roshedia Green of Rocky Mount dead.

First responders provided life-saving measures on Green, however she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit took over the investigation and no charges have been made.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, and requests anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-ATip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

