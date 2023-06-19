Advertise With Us
One man dead, five injured after Greenville shooting

GPD says it appears shots were exchanged between two groups of people involved in a argument.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One man is dead and five other people are injured after a shooting here in the east.

Greenville police say they were called to the 1100 and 1200 blocks of West 6th Street for the report of gunshots. Officers say they discovered a 45-year-old man dead at the scene when they arrived.

Five others were injured by gunfire and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police said that the injured range in age from 15 to 64.

GPD says despite it being early in the investigation, it appears shots were exchanged between two groups of people involved in a argument.

Chief Ted Sauls in a video provided by police said that detectives are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

“It’s important for the public to know that we believe this incident is isolated, that all the parties involved have been accounted for and we do not believe there’s an ongoing threat,” said Sauls. “However, this incident highlights exactly what we’ve been saying for a long time now, that there’s no place for this type of activity in our streets. Our neighborhood does not deserve it, we do not deserve it. Our city does not deserve it.”

Police said that the shooting was picked up by their ShotSpotter and that another officer heard the gunshots.

Names of those injured in the shooting will be released at a later time.

