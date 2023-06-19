Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds stick around ENC for Juneteenth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Increasing clouds and warm temperatures expected yet again for Eastern NC on Juneteenth. Areas between Elizabeth City through New Bern will have the chance see some “peek-a-boo” sunshine mid-day around 3 p.m. as the rest of ENC near the 90-degree mark. Clouds will stick around through Monday night as we hit a low of 69F.

JUNETEENTH FORECAST (6.19.2023) (WITN)

Eastern Carolina continues to deal with smoke hovering over the area as a result of a combination of the Canadian wildfires and smoke from the Pulp Road fire in Brunswick County. You can see below that on Monday, we will still have a thin layer, but Wednesday will be the day that the smoke should almost fully move out of the region:

SMOKE - MONDAY (6.19.2023) (WITN)

SMOKE - WEDNESDAY (WITN)

Then Tuesday brings an increased chance for rain and a high of 80F. Your first line of storms will be around 9 a.m. along I-40. That line of storms will move throughout ENC until about 5 p.m. Then additional storms will pass through the area starting around 1 a.m. on Wednesday and continue until about 10 p.m.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is tracking an area of low pressure located several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. Atmospheric conditions continue to be favorable for development over the next several days as the system tracks westward. As of 2:00 PM, there is 90% chance of this system becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, and an 90% chance over the next seven days. If the system develops, the next name on the list is Bret.

