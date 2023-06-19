Advertise With Us
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds stick around ENC for Juneteenth

Air Quality issues continue with increased chance for rain throughout the week
First Alert Forecast For June 19, 2023
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Increasing clouds and warm temperatures expected yet again for Eastern NC on Juneteenth. Areas between Elizabeth City through New Bern will have the chance see some “peek-a-boo” sunshine mid-day around 3 p.m. as the rest of ENC near the 90-degree mark. Clouds will stick around through Monday night as we hit a low of 69F.

JUNETEENTH FORECAST (6.19.2023)
JUNETEENTH FORECAST (6.19.2023)(WITN)

Eastern Carolina continues to deal with smoke hovering over the area as a result of a combination of the Canadian wildfires and smoke from the Pulp Road fire in Brunswick County. You can see below that on Monday, we will still have a thin layer, but Wednesday will be the day that the smoke should almost fully move out of the region:

SMOKE - MONDAY (6.19.2023)
SMOKE - MONDAY (6.19.2023)(WITN)
SMOKE - WEDNESDAY
SMOKE - WEDNESDAY(WITN)

Then Tuesday brings an increased chance for rain and a high of 80F. Your first line of storms will be around 9 a.m. along I-40. That line of storms will move throughout ENC until about 5 p.m. Then additional storms will pass through the area starting around 1 a.m. on Wednesday and continue until about 10 p.m.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is tracking an area of low pressure located several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. Atmospheric conditions continue to be favorable for development over the next several days as the system tracks westward. As of 2:00 PM, there is 90% chance of this system becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, and an 90% chance over the next seven days. If the system develops, the next name on the list is Bret.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

