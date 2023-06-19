Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Multiple tornadoes have killed at least one person and injured nearly two dozen in Mississippi

FILE - Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly...
FILE - Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen, officials said.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, MISS. (AP) — Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen, officials said.

State emergency workers were still working with counties Monday morning to assess the damage from storms in which high temperatures and hail in some areas accompanied tornadoes. The death and injuries were reported by officials in east Mississippi’s Jasper County. In a Monday morning news release, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said more than 49,000 homes in central Mississippi were without power.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the tornadoes struck in Jasper County and Rankin County, which borders the capital city of Jackson. Emergency crews were doing search and rescue missions and damage assessments, deploying drones in some areas because they were impossible to reach by vehicle due to downed power lines.

Tens of thousands of people in Hinds County were still without power Monday morning after high winds pummeled the state early Friday.

Reeves said the state is opening command centers and shelters for those displaced by the severe weather.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The blue marlin brought in by Sensation unofficially weighs 619-lbs but its eligibility is in...
BIG ROCK: Sensation’s +600-lbs marlin disqualified, Sushi wins tournament
Police seeking robbery suspect
Kinston police seek Taco Bell robbery suspect
Fatal pedestrian crash under investigation
Greenville police investigating fatal pedestrian crash
Disturbance could become a tropical cyclone over the next seven days
Tropical wave Invest 92 likely to develop into the next named storm
Ryan Parker, Travon Bond, and Kelsey Besso, all of Windsor, face numerous felony drug charges.
Three people arrested, guns & drugs seized in Bertie County investigation

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi,...
Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilize deteriorated US-China ties, but the main US request is rebuffed
One person died in the fire.
UPDATE: Pamlico County stable fire being investigated as homicide and arson
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
6 killed, dozens injured in spate of weekend shootings across US
Men's pageant supports community theater
Men’s pageant raises money for community theater group