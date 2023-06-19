Man arrested after chase exceeds 150 mph in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina law enforcement arrests a man after a traffic stop turns into a high-speed chase Sunday.

Joshua Specht, an 18-year-old from New Mexico, was arrested and put behind bars after speeding.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says Specht didn’t stop for the deputy pulling him over and a chase started with cars reaching speeds over 150 mph.

A deputy says the initial traffic stop was attempted Sunday morning just before 6 a.m. The report says he was clocked going 82 mph in a 55 mph while traveling south on Highway 13/17 near Grabtown Road.

WITN is told the 18-year-old wrecked on Prison Camp Road near Roberson Chapel Road. After crashing, he was taken into custody and to ECU Health Bertie without injuries.

Specht was moved to the Bertie Marth Regional Jail under a $25,000 bond after being discharged from the hospital.

He’s charged with felony flee to elude, misdemeanor failure to head to blue lights/sirens, misdemeanor reckless driving wanton disregard, misdemeanor expired registration tag, and misdemeanor speeding.

