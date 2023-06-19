Green Swamp Game Lands wildfire now estimated at 15,741 acres, fire 10% contained as of Monday

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - An ongoing wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Supply is causing smoke, road closures and air quality issues in the area as of Monday, June 19.

Status of the wildfire

As of Monday, June 19, the wildfire’s estimated size is 614 acres to 15,741 acres with containment still at 10 percent. The Forest Service says that the acreage has decreased because of more accurate measurement data from the field.

Firefighters are continuing mop-up operations along the fire perimeter, mitigating snags, extinguishing smoldering pockets and monitoring for spot fires.

NCFS said at the time that there was 80 personnel working the fire, including multiple tractor-plow strike teams and aerial support for firefighters on the ground.

Significant smoke is expected for communities in and around Supply and lingering smoke may mix with fog.

NCFS recommends using caution while traveling U.S. 17 and N.C. 211.

Low visibility has closed down part of NC 211 from Little Macedonia to Camp Branch until Tuesday. Travelers can loop around the closure by taking Camp Branch, Makatoka and Little Macedonia Road. Significant smoke is expected along NC Highway 211, which may result in challenging travel conditions. Drivers should remain alert and cautious.

“The objective is to continue patrolling the fire and buttoning up any loose ends. The rain will help if we receive the forecast precipitation, but we are not going to turn our backs on this fire. Our job is not done until we feel confident there is no chance for escape,” said Deputy Incident Commander Shane Hardee.

Nobody has been injured, and no structures have been threatened as a result of the fire so far.

The area of the Pulp Road wildfire at Green Swamp Preserve/Green Swamp Game Lands (NC Forest Service)

Air quality in southeastern N.C.

On Monday morning, the N.C. Division of Air Quality set the forecast as a code orange for Brunswick, Pender, Bladen and Columbus counties for the day. New Hanover County remains yellow as the wind carries the smoke away from the county.

Code Orange means that the air is unhealthy for groups that are sensitive to smoke. Older adults, younger children and people with respiratory conditions like asthma are advised to limit heavy or lengthy exertion outdoors, according to the DEQ.

As for Tuesday, the DAQ is expecting rain to improve the air quality to Code Green throughout the state and code yellow in Brunswick County.

Burn permits in North Carolina

The N.C. Forest Service provided the following statement explaining burn permitting in the state:

The N.C. Forest Service is the issuing agency for open burning permits in North Carolina. These permits are not a request for permission to burn but are a notification that a burn may occur. When applying for a burning permit, a permittee specifies the area in which the burning is to occur, the type and amount of material to be burned, the duration of the permit and other factors. In North Carolina, a burning permit is required for any person intending to start or cause to start any fire or ignite any material in any woodland under the protection of the N.C. Forest Service and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, or within 500 feet of any such woodland. By law, we are required to provide a permit to any individual who asks for one. General statute also establishes when and how a burning permit is canceled or the issuance of permits is suspended. By law, burning permits are only canceled and not issued when a state ban on open burning is enacted by the Commissioner of Agriculture

Residents react to the ongoing conditions: “If you look back there, you can see nothing but smoke.”

Air quality advisory issued due to wildfire at Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County

The smoky conditions did not stop everyone from going outside Thursday. Dylan Stott was fishing at Belville Riverwalk Park when he noticed the smell.

“I’ve been noticing, like, ashes coming out of that dock over here, I didn’t know what it was. I thought people were smoking,” said Stott. “And if you look back there, you can see nothing but smoke.”

Lauren Lauritson was visiting the park with her family amid the haze.

“There was a bunch of debris falling into the water, which is sad. But now it’s really smoky and I just want to go inside,” Lauritson said. “I would never expect this much smoke and everything, but I do love coming to this park all the time.”

