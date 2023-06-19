Advertise With Us
Gov. Cooper signs bill increasing penalties for damaging utilities

Workers work on equipment at the West End Substation, at 6910 NC Hwy 211 in West End, N.C.,...
Workers work on equipment at the West End Substation, at 6910 NC Hwy 211 in West End, N.C., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, where a serious attack on critical infrastructure has caused a power outage to many around Southern Pines, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has signed a bill that will increase punishments for those who commit crimes against utilities.

The governor put his signature on S.B. 58 or the Protect Critical Infrastructure bill.

The bipartisan bill was created on the heels of attacks on two Moore County power substations this past December that left over 45,000 people without power for several days.

Not only does the bill increase the amount of time spent behind bars if found guilty, but there is also potential for a $250,000 fine for violations related to damaging energy facilities.

The bill also changes trespassing at these locations from a misdemeanor to a felony.

The law goes into effect on December 1st.

