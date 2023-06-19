Gov. Cooper signs bill increasing penalties for damaging utilities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has signed a bill that will increase punishments for those who commit crimes against utilities.

The governor put his signature on S.B. 58 or the Protect Critical Infrastructure bill.

The bipartisan bill was created on the heels of attacks on two Moore County power substations this past December that left over 45,000 people without power for several days.

Not only does the bill increase the amount of time spent behind bars if found guilty, but there is also potential for a $250,000 fine for violations related to damaging energy facilities.

The bill also changes trespassing at these locations from a misdemeanor to a felony.

The law goes into effect on December 1st.

