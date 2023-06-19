Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Rainfall is possible over the next several days

Widespread 2 to 4 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible, especially in inland areas close to I-95
Rainfall totals are expected to surpass 1" in under 24 hours in parts of Eastern NC. This could...
Rainfall totals are expected to surpass 1" in under 24 hours in parts of Eastern NC. This could lead to flooding concerns.(WITN Weather)
By Russell James
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First Alert Weather Day is active Tuesday night through Wednesday for the potential of seeing locally heavy rain, especially in spots further inland.

Locally heavy rainfall possible
Locally heavy rainfall possible(Russell James)

TIMING: Tuesday Night - Wednesday - Showers and storms expected to fire up across Eastern NC Tuesday evening and into Wednesday. A few of these storms may produce locally heavy rainfall further inland along with gusty breezes at times. These storms are forecast to remain scattered to widespread in coverage as they track across the east.

IMPACTS: Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain expected with isolated amounts up to 5 inches in some spots

Be sure to stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest.

