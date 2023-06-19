Down East Wood Ducks clinch Carolina League North Division first half title

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks win on Saturday night clinched them the first half Carolina League North Division title earning the Woodies a playoff spot this season.

WOODIES ARE YOUR 1ST HALF NORTH DIVISION CHAMPS! WE HAVE CLINCHED A PLAYOFFS SPOT!! 🦆⚾🍾 pic.twitter.com/yAucwLlk0M — Down East Wood Ducks 🦆 (@GoWoodDucks) June 18, 2023

The Wood Ducks beat Kannapolis 16-6 on Saturday to clinch the division. Down East is 36-24 so far this season. Myrtle Beach is the only team with a better record and they clinched the South Division first half title at 38-25.

Down East is at Salem this week. They will be back to host the Carolina Mudcats the following week in Kinston.

