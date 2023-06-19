Advertise With Us
Crews battle fire at Beaufort County home

A Beaufort County home was completely destroyed by a fire. Monday afternoon.
A Beaufort County home was completely destroyed by a fire. Monday afternoon.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Crews are at the scene of a house fire in one Eastern Carolina county.

The fire is at a home off of Creek Road near Mill Field Road northwest of Bath in Beaufort County.

Fire crews with Pinetown, Sydney, and Bath are working on the fire that appears to have destroyed the home.

We’re working to talk to officials about the cause and if everyone is okay..

