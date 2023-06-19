Advertise With Us
Craven County temporarily suspends fingerprinting services

The Craven County Sheriff's Office is temporarily suspending fingerprinting services for the general public.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is temporarily suspending fingerprinting services for the general public.

According to the sheriff’s office, the service had to be stopped after a piece of equipment stopped working.

The sheriff’s office says they plan to have new equipment installed as soon as later this week. Once the new equipment is installed, the service can resume.

Anyone with an appointment to get fingerprinted this week will need to call the sheriff’s office at 252-636-6620 to reschedule.

