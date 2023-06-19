Boat runs aground on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The National Park Service said a boat ran aground at Cape Hatteras National Seashore over the weekend.

Park officials said that the “Carol-ina”, a 28-foot boat, ran aground on the beach near the northeastern entrance to Hatteras Village.

We’re told there were no reported injuries to the four people onboard.

The National Park Service said it’s working with the U.S. Coast Guard and the owner to get the boat moved from the beach.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.