Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Boat runs aground on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

The National Park Service said that the "Carol-ina" ran aground on the Cape Hatteras National...
The National Park Service said that the "Carol-ina" ran aground on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Sunday.(National Park Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The National Park Service said a boat ran aground at Cape Hatteras National Seashore over the weekend.

Park officials said that the “Carol-ina”, a 28-foot boat, ran aground on the beach near the northeastern entrance to Hatteras Village.

We’re told there were no reported injuries to the four people onboard.

The National Park Service said it’s working with the U.S. Coast Guard and the owner to get the boat moved from the beach.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The blue marlin brought in by Sensation unofficially weighs 619-lbs but its eligibility is in...
BIG ROCK: Sensation’s +600-lbs marlin disqualified, Sushi wins tournament
Multiple people were shot just before midnight on Sunday in Greenville. One person was killed...
UPDATE: Family identifies man killed in Greenville mass shooting
Police seeking robbery suspect
Kinston police seek Taco Bell robbery suspect
Disturbance could become a tropical cyclone over the next seven days
Tropical wave Invest 92 likely to develop into the next named storm
Fatal pedestrian crash under investigation
Greenville police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

Latest News

Family identifies man killed in Greenville mass shooting
TROPICAL DEPRESSION THREE (6.18.2023)
Tropical Depression Three forms in Atlantic Ocean
Gifts set in honor of shooting victims
Sandy Hook shooting anniversary sparks reflection on school security
Multiple people shot in Greenville, one killed