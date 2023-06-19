2nd annual Electric Road Trip comes to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A different kind of road trip is rolling into one city in the east, with the goal of testing its readiness to go electric.

The second annual electric vehicle road trip will be stopping in Greenville today. This stop is on the cross-country road trip that Daphne Dixon, co-founder of the Live Green Network is leading from California to Connecticut.

Dixon will speak with community leaders today about EV readiness, using a toolkit that measures 18 key factors to help them on their journey to adopt electric vehicles.

The event takes place from ten to 11:30 A.M. on the ECU Health Sciences Campus Student Center patio.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.