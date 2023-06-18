Advertise With Us
Tropical wave Invest 92 likely to develop into the next named storm

Overall odds are at an 80% chance over the next seven days
By Russell James
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Disturbance could become a tropical cyclone over the next seven days
Disturbance could become a tropical cyclone over the next seven days(Russell James)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring a large area of a low pressure system, that has a chance to develop into the next named storm of the season. As of 8 pm, the system was located 450 miles to the southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. Recent satellite imagery continues to show intensifying thunderstorms. If this trend continues, a tropical depression could form as soon as Sunday or early next week.

Computer model guidance indicate that the system will stay away from Eastern NC for now, but should be closely monitored over the next several days. If Invest 92 becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Bret.

Tropical trend over the next few days
Tropical trend over the next few days(Russell James)

Tropical cyclones rarely form in the Main Development Region in the month of June because of high wind shear and drier air. However, the development of Invest 92 serves as a reminder that tropical cyclones can form anywhere, when the conditions are just right. As we head further into hurricane season, activity on average starts to uptick, with a peak in August - September.

Be sure to stay tuned to WITN, WITN.com and the WITN First Alert Weather App for further updates.

